Baseball is back in Oneonta. At least at the American Legion level.
The Green Wave will open its abbreviated 2020 season with a game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Joe Hughes Field against the Schenectady County Indians.
Coach Mike Jester was cautiously optimistic his team would play back when he set the schedule in late June, but with no delays coming from Gov. Andrew Cuomo over July Fourth weekend, area baseball players will finally get game action this summer.
“We’ve had a few practices this week,” Jester told The Daily Star Tuesday, July 7. “We’ve got a young team, but we’ve got some talent.”
Just four seniors are featured on the Green Wave roster with Cooperstown’s Ryan Lansing, South Kortright’s Chris Champlin, Unatego’s Caden Clow and Oneonta’s Andrew Shapiro. Oneonta High School graduates Ryan Packard and Cameron Neer are also the only college-aged players on this year’s squad.
Wake Forest commit Teddy McGraw is included on the roster as well, but Jester said he will not see game action for the Green Wave. However, Jester disclosed that McGraw is “100% now” after recovering from Tommy John surgery last summer.
Following Wednesday’s opener, the Green Wave will have two sets of doubleheaders Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 12, against Amsterdam and Saugerties, respectively.
“I think our future looks very good,” Jester said. “We’re pretty talented, but we’re pretty young. We haven’t really practiced since March, [but] I think we’ll be competitive.”
Meanwhile, Otsenango PONY League president Eileen Lawyer issued an update Tuesday on the status of the 2020 season via email.
Lawyer said the league is planning on conducting a fall season, despite potential conflicts with high school baseball that may be played during the fall season this school year.
The email suggested the season would include 10 games for each team, with the season starting Sept. 12 and ending Oct. 11. Most games will be seven-inning doubleheaders with games set for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., but times are flexible.
Lawyer said she hoped to hear back from all interested teams by Aug. 15 to allow enough time for schedules to be made.
Lawyer was not available for comment Tuesday.
On May 20, Lawyer canceled the summer PONY season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.