The importance of youth sports officials goes unnoticed far too often. Without people to officiate sports, the games can’t be played.
Over the years, the number of officials has steadily gone down, creating an issue that could be damaging if not fixed sooner than later.
The number of both high school and travel soccer referees were down between 15-20% over the last five years, according to Geoff Davis, who has been a soccer referee since 1989.
He added that the number of officials lost in each year was about the same but organizations are finding it more difficult to recruit new ones to take their place.
Davis is the president of the Oneonta Soccer Referees Association and Secretary/Treasurer of the Delaware-Otsego High School Officials.
“The last couple of years, as we struggle with the number of officials, some games have been canceled or had to be rescheduled,” he said. “That’s going to keep happening if we don’t get our numbers back up.”
There are a handful of reasons why this is becoming a bigger issue.
When approached to become an official, people often express the same concern.
“If you’ve played youth sports, you’ve witnessed first hand the referees being verbally abused, whether it’s by coaches, players, or spectators,” Davis said. “One of the most common answers we get when we try to recruit new officials is, ‘We don’t want to be subjected to that. We don’t want to deal with it. It’s just not the way we want to experience being involved in sports.’”
Mike Velardi is the Oneonta high school soccer assignor and Oneonta girls high school basketball president. He also officiates girls lacrosse in Binghamton as well as three collegiate sports.
Velardi said that while people are discouraged by the current state of affairs, steps are being taken locally to help maintain a respectful atmosphere.
“Section IV, I have to give them credit,” he said. “Bill Bryant is head of Section IV athletics and he is really making sportsmanship the number one issue that we need to clean up. We all know we need to clean it up. From officials, administrators, Section IV. We’ve got to clean the sportsmanship if we have any chance of not only getting referees but retaining younger referees.”
Another concern among potential recruits is the pay. But Velardi pointed out that the pay has not only increased over the years, but in Section IV, officials get paid for their mileage which is important for a game in a town an official may not live as close to as others. Section IV is one of the only sections in the state to still compensate for mileage, which is an advantage locally.
Not only are the numbers of officials are declining, but the average age is around 65, according to Velardi, which creates its own problem.
Davis mentioned that sometimes in order for games to be played, officials will sometimes need to work two games in one day, which he feels is becoming a problem as some of the officials get older.
Velardi is also alarmed by this trend.
“We are all getting older,” he said. “Our biggest problem is we can’t get younger officials to want to step up and do the officiating.”
He pointed out plenty of reasons why younger people should be interested in getting involved.
Not only will new officials be taught any sport they wish to officiate in, but they will be paired with more experienced officials as often as possible to be there to guide and protect the newer officials from the potential verbal abuse they may encounter.
Velardi knew he needed to make this possible from his own experiences with the alternative of two inexperienced officials being paired together.
“There were many games that I went to that both officials didn’t know what we were doing,” he said. “We were terrible. We really have made an effort to do a better job training the newer officials. You’re also not going to be alone. You are going to be with somebody that knows what’s going on. Their job is to protect and teach you.”
He added, “I really think we are doing a much better job supporting a new official.”
Velardi also pointed to the chance to stay in shape and a potential career path down the road as a couple more reasons young people should be interested in becoming an official.
“It could be a career,” he said.
Some are able to move up to Division III and even to the Division I college level, where you have a chance to make enough money for it to be your livelihood.
“I don’t think people see that,” he said. “The higher levels are looking for young people.”
Both Davis and Velardi realize part of the issue may be a lack of advertising, which is something they are working on.
“We’re trying to put together a website that has information,” Velardi said. “We find a lot of people don’t know how to go about contacting the people they need to. We’re thinking of a website, YouTube channel, etc. We haven’t done a lot of that in the past and it’s something we’re starting to concentrate on.”
He mentioned that info is available on the Section IV athletics website.
“Part of the problem is that people don’t know how to get in touch,” he said. “Section IV has a great website that lists all the contact info.”
Officiating may not be for everyone, but often times the ones that stick around come to enjoy it. There are plenty of opportunities, benefits and the opportunity make long-lasting friendships along the way.
“If we can keep them for one or two years, they’ll stay with us,” Velardi said. “They’ll figure out that, ‘Alright, I can do this.’”
