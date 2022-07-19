After more than four decades spent racing on dirt tracks across North America, Billy Decker will soon be immortalized among the other greats of the sport.
Decker is one of three members of the 2022 induction class of the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame. He will be inducted along with Craig Von Dohren and Don June at a ceremony in Weedsport on Wednesday.
When asked about what it meant to become a member of such a prestigious club, Decker was humble but appreciative of the honor.
“I haven’t thought about it a ton, honestly.” he said. “Obviously a little bit humbled, and there’s quite a few people in that Hall of Fame that I admired over the years so it’s nice to join them.”
Decker — who was born in Franklin, graduated from Unatego High School, and currently owns Quality Hardwoods in Bainbridge — is among the most decorated racers to come from this area.
Introduced to competitive racing by a friend of his father Floyd, Decker took to the sport like a natural.
“I was still in school and we were messing around with what they called Tiger cars,” he said. “Then I graduated and was getting ready to go to work for the family company and my father was friends with a guy who was prominent in racing and he talked dad into building me a car.”
It didn’t take long for Decker to find success: he notched seven victories at Penn Can Speedway as a rookie driver in 1981. The wins would keep on coming from there.
To date, Decker has amassed 308 Modified victories, with more than 100 of those coming in special events of 50 laps or longer. He was the overall Mr. DIRTS/SDS champion in 1998, 2008, and 2014, captured 18 track titles at six different tracks, and notched wins at 35 different tracks in nine states and two Canadian provinces.
Looking back, Decker said his various travels from as far south as Florida and as far north as Quebec gave him an appreciation for racing in different venues, with certain locales in particular standing out over the years.
“I’d have to say Brewerton and Fulton were two of my favorite tracks,” he said. “They lend themselves to racing a little bit if you’re going good.
“There’ve been a lot of good ones. I’ve won a lot of races at Lebanon Valley Speedway. It’s nice when I won a couple years ago at Charlotte. I won at Eldora, which is in Ohio. If you’re a race guy, you want to win at those places.”
His fondest memories, though, come from his races at the prestigious Super DIRT Week on the famed Syracuse mile. The track at the New York State Fairgrounds held its first auto race in 1903, making it the second-oldest auto racing venue in the country before it was torn down in 2016.
Decker captured six modified pole awards and four big block victories at Super DIRT Week, and said it was always the one event he and his team wanted to win the most.
“For the longest time, Super DIRT Week was our holy grail,” he said. “I was lucky enough to win that one four times.”
Even though he will bear the official title of Hall of Fame racer, Decker isn’t parking the car for good just yet. He still competes semi-regularly, though he said that his race schedule has lightened over the last couple years.
“Years ago we used to race five nights a week during the summer,” he explained. “It’d be nothing to run 100 races a year. This year I’ll probably do 60, maybe. Next year I plan on cutting that down to maybe 30 or so.”
Decker says that even after more than 40 years as a competitive driver, the things he enjoys about it now are the same things he enjoyed about it when he got started.
“When you first started out, you weren’t doing it professionally to make money, you did it because it was fun,” he said. “Then you go through the learning curve and you’re figuring out how to drive and then how to race, because those are two different things. Then you get yourself in a position where you’re winning races, and then winning the big ones. I was lucky enough to win three championships along the way.”
Aside from his victories on the track, Decker said some of his fondest memories over the years have been the times he spent traveling with his wife Robin and daughters Rachel and Kelsey.
“That was one of the enjoyable parts,” he said. “We’d have a motor home, we’d mount up and you’d go racing and have fun.”
While he may be closer to the end of his career than the beginning, Decker still has the passion required to strap in, rev the engine, and put the pedal to the metal.
“Things change, but at the end of the day, I’m still a junkie,” he said. “When you pull the helmet down and pull the straps tight, I’m all about that.”
