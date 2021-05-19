Local riders perform well in state mountain biking series

The National interscholastic Cycling Association’s (NICA) New York Mountain Bike League held its third race of the season at Oneonta High School on Saturday and Sunday May 15-16.
The race, dubbed The Hill City Shredder XC, included 19 middle school and high school teams from across New York State. Local teams that competed included Otsego Composite, Chenango Composite, and The Galena Growlers.
As many as 250 riders braved the hilly and rough terrain to complete their required laps on the local trail system that runs through the Oneonta City School District and City of Oneonta property, including Wilber Park.
Several local riders for the Otsego Composite team earned podium finishes including Schenevus native Hannah Sulas, who took first place in the JV category.
Other locals who earned a spot on the podium included: Brighton Logue of Oneonta (third place, seventh grade), Robin Brown of Oneonta (fourth place, seventh grade), Leah Wycoff of Schenevus (fourth place, JV), and Sam Lasher of Cobleskill (fifth place, varsity).
Otsego Composite sits in sixth place overall in the state standings for the 2021 season. Two races still remain: at Norwcih on May 22-23, and at Windham on June 6.
“It was a beautiful day and you could not have asked for better weather and a better crowd. The riders worked very hard but somehow managed to keep smiles on their faces. That was the big payoff for me”, Otsego Composite head coach Mike Maben said.
