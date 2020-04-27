Baseball HOF announces updates
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced its next round of virtual offerings as part of its effort to provide content for baseball fans during the museum’s closure.
“Safe at Home with Boog and Chipper,” a weekly show with broadcaster Jon Sciambi and Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones, will continue its regularly scheduled slot on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., with shows slated for April 29 and May 6.
Each of the next two Tuesdays will feature a virtual curator spotlight. April 28 will be titled “¡Viva Baseball!”, giving viewers an inside look at the museum’s exhibit on the game in South America, Central America and the Caribbean. May 5, viewers can learn more about the “Diamond Dreams” exhibit, tracing the impact of women in baseball back to the 19th century.
Thursday, April 30, and Thursday, May 7, will each feature a virtual field trip. April 30 will offer a deeper look at the role of women in the game for students and families, while May 7 will trace the history of baseball uniforms in a program geared toward middle school and high school students.
Virtual Voices of the Game will return Friday, May 1, and Friday, May 8. Broadcaster Brian Kenny will discuss a variety of topics at 11 a.m. May 1, and ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers will talk about her career and take questions from the audience at 1 p.m. May 8.
“Safe at Home with Boog and Chipper” will air on Instagram Live, while other programs will be held via Zoom videoconferencing software and require registration through the museum’s website on the events calendar under the “visit” tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.