Oneonta Country Club Accepts Sign-ups
The Monday Ladies Public League begins May 18 with a start time of 5:15 p.m. each week. Teams of two ladies play their own ball in a season-long round robin style format. Entry fee is $60/$40 (members/non-members), respectively.
The Thursday Open League (men and/or women) begins May 21. Early league times run from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Late league from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Teams of two golfers play their own ball in a season-long round robin style format. Entry fee is $80/$60 (members/non-members), respectively.
For more information please email PGA Professional, Matt Schulte at MschultePGA@gmail.com.
