Baseball HOF appoints Ken Kendrick to Board
Ken Kendrick has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, bringing the total number of directors to 17 for the nonprofit educational institution.
“Ken Kendrick has been an unwavering friend of the National Baseball Hall of Fame for years, and we are honored to welcome him to the Museum’s Board of Directors,” Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a media release. “As one of the original members of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ ownership group, Ken has helped build the organization from the ground up with a vision for baseball’s future and a love of its past. His knowledge of the game, and his dedication to the sport, will help guide the Museum’s ongoing mission to preserve history, honor excellence and connect generations.”
Kendrick has served as the Diamondbacks’ Managing General Partner since 2004, leading the franchise to three Postseason appearances and one National League Championship Series berth during that time. Kendrick has an active role in the day-to-day operations of the D-backs and is the organization’s designated representative when Major League Baseball owners convene during the course of the year.
