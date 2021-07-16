Local chapter of SABR to meet on July 25
The next Cliff Kachline – Cooperstown/Upstate/Central NY Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Chapter meeting will take place on Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at Tillapaugh’s, located at 28 Pioneer Street in Cooperstown.
Guest speakers will include Bill Deane, Tony Morante, Pete Pagliaro and Mike Hauser.
Deane, an acclaimed baseball author, will talk about the life of chapter namesake Cliff Kachline, who was one of the founding members of SABR in 1971. The winner of the 2021 Cliff Kachline Award will then be named.
Morante, the longtime Director of the Yankee Stadium Tours, will discuss his recently published book “Baseball the New York Game – How the National Pastime Paralleled US History.”
Pagliaro is the co-host of the MV Sports Watch sports radio talk show, the online play-by-play commentator for the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs and Utica area sports historian. He will give a talk on the 1947 Utica Blue Sox of the Eastern League.
Hauser, an Upstate New York sports historian, will give a talk on “Baseball, Saints and Sister Leopoldina Burns.”
This event is open to the public and anyone who is a baseball fan is encouraged to attend. Admission is free. For more information, contact Mike Hauser at (518) 725-5565 or email him at mhauser@frontiernet.net.
