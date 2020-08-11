Patrick, O’Brien win SBA event
Kyle Patrick and Jim O’Brien took top honors at The Cottage Day Spa Bass Tournament on Otsego Lake, Sunday, Aug. 9.
The duo won with a five-fish limit weighing 16.03 pounds while O’Brien also earned the lunker of the tournament with a largemouth coming in at 18 3/4 inches and weighing 3.63 pounds.
David Hubbard and Kim Hubbard finished in second place with a five-fish limit of smallmouth bass weighing 13.89 pounds. David Hubbard also snatched the biggest smallmouth of the event, with an 18-inch, 3.09-pounder.
Bill Smith and John Irons came in third place with a limit weighing 12.86 pounds and Monte Westcott and Sean George grabbed fourth place with a five-fish limit of 12.75 pounds.
Up next on the SBA calendar is the New York Central Mutual Mid-Summer Challenge on Cayuga Lake from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16.
Par for Paws Golf Tournament restructured
The fifth annual Par for Paws Golf Tournament, benefiting the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA), has been restructured due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will now be an SCSPCA Golf Weekend that will run Sept. 25 to Sept. 27 at the Otsego Golf Club.
“Given the shelter’s dependence on fund raising despite the continuing concerns regarding COVID-19, we are revamping our one-day tournament into a weekend event stretching over several days,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in a media release.
“Anyone teeing off at the Otsego Golf Club during our Golf Weekend can take part simply by mentioning they are golfing in support of the SQSPCA. The $40 per-person admission charge will cover greens fees for 18 holes, use of a cart, a thank-you gift, and a hot dog at the end of play,” Haynes continued.
