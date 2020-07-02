Wilber Park to host youth tennis program
The Net Generation Youth Tennis program will take place at Wilber Park from July 6-17.
Grades K through second grade will run every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Third grade through sixth grade will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., and seventh grade through 12th grade from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
Annual Unadilla Gun Show canceled
The 44th Annual Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market scheduled for Aug. 9, has been canceled.
This year’s event received sponsors from the Midstate Arms Collectors Association and the Unadilla Rod and Gun Club.
