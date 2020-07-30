Bovaird, Testsa win SBA event
Josh Bovaird and Tom Testsa won the Susquehanna Bass Association’s McNeil Jewelers Summer Clash held Sunday, July 26, at Oneida Lake.
Bovaird and Testsa combined for a weight of 16.04 pounds for their five-fish limit, good for first place by a pound.
Matt Ford and Rich Ford took second place with a total weight of 15.04 pounds.
Justin Koranka and Dylan Koranka took third place at 13.31 pounds, while R.J. Platt and Brad Dick took fourth at 12.61 pounds.
Christopher Skipper caught the event’s lunker, which weighed 3.93 pounds and measured 19 inches.
Justin Koranka had the largest smallmouth bass, measuring 18.75 inches and weighing 3.64 pounds.
The SBA will return Aug. 9 with The Cottage Day Summer Shootout at Otsego Lake.
For more information visit susquehannabass.com or call 607-432-5262.
Otsego County Amateur slated for Aug. 15-16
The 43rd Otsego County Amateur will be held Aug. 15-16 at Oneonta Country Club and Colonial Ridge Golf.
The first day of competition will be played at Colonial Ridge before moving to Oneonta CC for the second day.
Men’s and ladies’ flights will be separated by handicap, and there will be a men’s gold tee flight for players 65 and older.
The event is open to all Otsego County residents or members of golf clubs in Otsego County.
The entry fee is $70, with the option of an added fee for a golf cart.
For more information, call Matt Schulte at 607-432-8950 or Jeffrey Waffle at 607-263-5291.
