SBA season gets underway
The Susquehanna Bass Association opened its season June 21 as Rob DeMott and Lucas DeMott won the Gozigian, Washburn & Clinton Law Office Open on Otsego Lake.
The duo combined for a five-fish total of 13.70 pounds to take top honors.
Matt Ford and Rich Ford totaled 13.20 pounds to take second place, and the team of Bruce Hall and Amos Bates took third place with a weight of 12.71 pounds. Phil Kroll was fourth at 12.35 pounds.
Rob DeMott pulled in the event’s lunker, a 19-inch largemouth bass weighing 3.63 pounds. Kroll caught the largest smallmouth bass of the event at 18.5 inches and 3.19 pounds.DeMarco duo wins at Canadarago
Bo DeMarco and Tom DeMarco won the In Memory of Joe Kosina Bass tournament June 28 at Canadarago Lake.
The pair won with a five-fish limit weighing in at 16.41 pounds.
Patrick McNeil and Bill Beadle took second place at 15.30 pounds, Kyle Patrick came in third place at 14.43 pounds, Rich Ford and Matt Ford finished in fourth place at 13.93 pounds and Rob DeMott and Lucas DeMott earned fifth place at 13.89 pounds.
Rob DeMott caught a 21.5-inch slammer largemouth, weighing 5.70 pounds, as the day’s lunker.
Next up on the SBA calendar is the Kevin Kurkowski Summer Slam, Sunday, July 12 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saratoga Lake.
