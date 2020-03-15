Section III suspends start of spring sports
Section III Athletics announced Sunday that all interscholastic spring sports will be suspended until April 14 as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The announcement came via a press release from Section III executive director John Rathbun.
Cooperstown, which competes in the Center State Conference, will not be able to compete in games until practice requirements are met following the suspension.
Rathbun said Section III has committed to an “Open Sectional Tournament”, but specifics around post-season play “will be determined as we move forward.”
This announcement follows the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association’s decision on Thursday to postpone all winter championships indefinitely.
Spring sports were originally slated to begin Monday.
Baseball Hall to close indefinitely
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Saturday that it will close to the public starting Sunday.
This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Hall of Fame will provide updated information regarding this closure on each subsequent Sunday at noon beginning on March 22. These updates will be shared at baseballhall.org and via the Hall of Fame’s social media channels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.