SUCO cancels spring sports
SUNY Oneonta athletics will cancel the remainder of its spring sports season, according to athletics director Tracey Ranieri. The announcement follows the decisions from both the NCAA and the SUNYAC late last week to cancel spring championships.
“We are saddened that our spring sport athletes must forego this experience,” said Ranieri in a media release. “We will do everything possible to keep Red Dragon Nation strong in the midst of these circumstances. I will be sending a message to all athletes personally.”
Over 300 Red Dragon student-athletes will be impacted by the cancellation.
