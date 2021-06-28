Sitts, Harris win Hiawatha Invitational golf tourney
The local duo of Evan Sitts and Justin Harris won the Hiawatha Invitational golf tournament on Sunday at The Links at Hiawatha as part of the Triple Cities Golf Association (TCGA).
Sitts, of Oneonta, and Harris, of Unadilla, won the best ball event for the second year in a row with a final score of 134 (65-69).
Sitts and Harris just edged the team of Matthew Abbott and Dan Hennessey, who carded a 135 (66-69). Finishing third were Kevin Dobransky and Grant Gulick with a score of 138 (68-70).
With the victory, Sitts, an Oneonta High graduate who is currently attending Binghamton University, moved into first place in the 2021 TCGA Remlik’s Player of the Year Race.
George, Westcott win McNeil Jewelers Summer Slam
Sean George and Monte Westcott took the top prize at Sunday’s McNeil Jewelers Summer Slam at Onondaga Lake as part of the Susquehanna Bass Association’s weekly tournament schedule.
George and Westcott’s five-fish haul added up to a total weight of 18.77 pounds. Westcott also landed the lunker of the day with a 19-inch largemouth bass weighing 4.50 pounds.
Placing second was the team of Matt Ford and Rich Ford with a total weight of 17.45 pounds. Finishing third were Lou Falvo and Matt Alger at 16.51 pounds, while Chris Wood and Joel Batzel placed fourth at 16.01 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the event was reeled in by Bo DeMarco who caught a 19-inch fish weighing 3.28 pounds.
The event was originally scheduled to take place at Oneida Lake but was moved due to high winds.
The next event is the Joe Kosina Memorial Tournament at Canadarago Lake on Sunday, July 11. The event will take place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will begin at the launch site on State Route 28.
