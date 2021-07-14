Local vintage baseball teams take the field
Vintage baseball teams from the local area will be in action the next two weekends.
The Delhi Base Ball Club will host the Fleischmanns Mountain Athletic Club at historic Crawford Field in Hamden on Sunday, July 18 at 11 a.m. The game will mark the 196th anniversary of the Edward B. Chase “Bass Ball” challenge that took place on July 12, 1825, among the earliest recorded instances of organized baseball being played.
The Delhi BBC began play this season as the third vintage baseball team in the area.
On Saturday, July 24, the Delaware County Historical Association will host a doubleheader that will see Delhi face the Bovina Dairymen and the Mountain Athletic Club. The games will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with one game following 1864 baseball rules and the other based on the rules of 1865.
Admission is free to all events. For more information on the Historical Association, call (607) 746-3849 or send an email to dcha@delhi.net.
Muench aces 18th hole at Ouleout Creek
David Muench of Norwich, Connecticut recorded a hole in one on the 18th hole at Ouleout Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, July 14. Muench used an 8 iron on the 132-yard par 3. The shot was witnessed by Eric Muench, Larry Muench, and Kevin Muench.
