Wednesday
No events scheduled.
Thursday
No events scheduled.
HAMDEN - The family of Paul R. Moody informs close family and friends that because of current circumstances, they regretfully have postponed Paul's calling hours and celebration of life that was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Plymouth Church in Walton. Once a new date has be…
GILBERTSVILLE - William Leslie Newell, 85, a lifelong resident of Gilbertsville, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Bill was born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Sidney, a son of the late Harmon L. Sr. and Mary G. (Davis) Newell. On July 3, 1954, he married Elizabeth Caws…
ONEONTA - Thomas E. Porteus, 86, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, at Chestnut Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oneonta. He was born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Milford, the son of James and Fanny (Potter) Porteus. Tom graduated from Milford High School. He was a United States Army …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.