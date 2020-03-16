Tuesday
ONEONTA - Thomas E. Porteus, 86, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, at Chestnut Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oneonta. He was born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Milford, the son of James and Fanny (Potter) Porteus. Tom graduated from Milford High School. He was a United States Army …
ONEONTA - Because of recent advancements in protocol over the COVID-19 outbreak, the New York State Department of Health and the Pasternak family suggest that services scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, be held privately.
SCHENEVUS - Muriel Ann Johnsen passed away on March 1, 2020, at her home in Schenevus. She was born on July 25, 1943, in Stamford, daughter of Arthur and Georgianna Johnsen She graduated from Charlotte Valley Central School, Davenport. She had various careers, including hairdresser, real est…
