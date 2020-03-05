THURSDAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Delhi vs. Albion in Fort Myers, FL, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
FRIDAY
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Delhi at AARTFC Championships, 4 p.m./10 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Delhi vs. Clark, Martin Luther, 9 a.m./11 a.m.
STAMFORD - Paul Thomas Richter, 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown on Feb. 29, 2020. He was born on Nov. 6, 1943, in Manhattan, the son of Arthur Walter and Lillian Theresa (Sarraga) Richter. While living on Long Island,…
