Fall is a wonderful time of the year.
The heat of the summer has passed, there’s a hint of cold in the air, and the geese are honking their way south. Then there are the beautiful colors of fall.
We were in the Adirondacks a week or so ago and the mountain sides were covered with a mixture of red, yellow, and orange.
Today, a week later, the north country has passed its peak, and our hills are brilliant with color as the sun shines down on them.
Someone asked me a while ago, “What causes the leaves to change?”
According to Syracuse University’s Environmental Science and Forestry College, the root causes are the length of the day, changes in temperature, and the conclusion of the tree’s food-making process. The chlorophyll that makes the leaves green breaks down, and the green disappears.
Speaking of color: you may have heard about the wooly bear caterpillar. The black and orange sections are supposed to forecast our quickly approaching winter.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we’re suppose to have a cold, hard winter with lots of heavy snow. Until the other day all the wooly bears that I had seen told the same story. They had long black bands with just a thin orange center ring.
The other day I was hiking and on the gravel road I noticed a wooly bear. He was pretty normal with equal-sized sections: black, orange, black.
But further up the hill we saw a caterpillar that would scare most people other than snowmobilers and skiers. He was pure black. There wasn’t a drop of orange on its entire body.
I picked him up and let him walk across the back of my hand before putting him down on the leaves at the side of the road.
So what does that mean? Absolutely nothing. For some other strange reason, further up the mountain, we found a couple of caterpillars that were completely orange; yes, orange.
Well, that quickly ended my faith in Mother Nature. I guess after all these years I have to give up on the wooly bear.
Obviously he knows nothing about forecasting the weather. There is definitely a difference of opinion among those tiny creatures.
There are other signs that people have always believed when predicting the weather.
Last summer we had plenty of rain, and there was an abundance of apples. The oak, hickory, and beech trees were covered with nuts. Everyone said it was a sign that we were going to have a hard winter. There was plenty of food for the woodland animals.
Well, they were wrong — winter wasn’t that bad and ended rather early.
This year, because of a late spring frost, there are relatively few apples but a normal amount of acorns. So if you believe the old wives’ tale we should have a somewhat mild winter.
The Farmer’s Almanac relies on averages. They look at the last hundred years or so and make a prediction, and most of the time they’re generally right.
It’s just like the colors of fall. Around here on average they always peak in the second week in October.
So get out, take a walk, and marvel at the spectacular colors on the hillsides. I’m not sure which wooly bear to believe, but if you continue to live in the Northeast, trust me: we will have winter no matter what color they are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.