Teddy McGraw is 21 years old, but he’s already experienced a lifetime’s worth of highs and lows as a baseball player.
He’s won a Cape Cod League championship, pitched for the USA Baseball college national team and played against the best players in the country as a pitcher for Wake Forest.
He’s also suffered a pair of injuries that cost him his senior season of high school and his junior year of college.
But all those successes and setbacks led to the crowning moment of his career on Monday, July 10 when the Oneonta native was selected in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners with the 92nd overall selection.
“During the year, I’m so caught up in the team and enjoying the time,” McGraw said. “We’re winning a lot of games and having a lot of fun. I didn’t have to think about it much then. But when the season gets over and stuff starts to settle down and the draft gets closer, you start to get a little nervous and a little anxious wondering where you’re going to be for the next however many years of your life and how much money you’re going to make.
“When my name finally got called it was definitely a sense of relief but it was really exciting. It’s a moment I’ve been dreaming of for a while now.”
McGraw was watching the draft on TV at home in Oneonta with his friends and family — including dad Tim, mom Kelly and sisters Caroline and Angeline — when his draft advisor told him that Seattle was about to call his name.
“I asked when and he said, ‘Right now.’ Then I walked out to the living room and about ten seconds later Seattle made the pick,” McGraw said. “It was really cool; I got to spend the moment with a lot of my friends and my family, people that have helped me get to the point where I am and will help me get to wherever I go in the future. They love and support me so it was really cool, a really special moment.”
Entering the 2023 season, there was a lot of talk about McGraw potentially going in the first round. He was expected to be the number two starter for the Demon Deacons and earned a spot on the Preseason Perfect Game All-America Third Team.
But right before the season began, McGraw suffered an elbow injury that forced him to miss the entire year. It was a similar injury to the one he sustained as a senior at Oneonta that prevented him from following up a junior campaign that saw him win Daily Star Baseball Player of the Year honors in 2018.
As a result, McGraw slid down draft boards with many scouts labeling him as one of the wild cards of the draft — a player with top-tier talent but a concerning injury history.
His father Tim is among the many who believe Teddy would have heard his name called much earlier had it not been for the injury.
“Talent-wise, without the injury it would’ve been a lot different I think,” Tim said. “But that’s ok; we’re just happy and excited and proud.”
Longtime OHS baseball coach Joe Hughes said that the Mariners saw in Teddy what everyone who was around him growing up saw — a talented player who will work tirelessly to get where he wants to go.
“I have every confidence that he’s in the right spot, that he’s going to do all he can to put himself in a great position and see what happens,” Hughes said. “Nobody can predict the future, nobody can tell how his arm will respond. But based upon past history with him, the future looks bright.”
While he wasn’t able to take the mound for Wake Forest, McGraw was still an active part of the team, cheering on his teammates from the bench and keeping himself in shape while his arm healed.
“I didn’t really know what to think and obviously since it happened before it hurt a little more,” Teddy said about the injury. “Luckily the team was still able to have an amazing year and it was easier for me to keep my mind off of my arm and what was going on.”
The Demon Deacons would finish the regular season as the number one team in the country, make it to the College World Series Semifinals before falling to eventual national champion LSU and see 10 players selected in the MLB Draft.
Tim and the rest of the McGraw family offered what support they could during the season, attending games down in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“We went to the games and went out to dinner afterwards with him,” Tim said. “He’d bring a few of the players along and it was just a good time to support him that way. I don’t try to tell him too much baseball-wise because he knows a lot more than I do about pitching and so do his coaches.”
Teddy put it best when summing up the last five months: “It’s been a roller coaster.”
Oneonta has had a number of former players selected in the MLB Draft over the years, but Hughes said that McGraw’s skill and work ethic are as good as anyone he’s ever seen.
“He’s clearly one of the best baseball players and athletes to ever come through Oneonta High School,” Hughes said. “On the baseball side of it, electric arm, probably the hardest worker that we’ve ever had. His commitment to the game and getting himself better was unmatched. He just wanted to get better and better and better and better and he did. He took his God-given talents and has now taken them to professional baseball.”
Both Hughes and Tim McGraw recalled a conversation at Damaschke Field when Teddy was in eighth grade where Hughes made it known that he believed that Teddy had what it took to play at the highest level.
“It was really coach Hughes that gave him the advice early on and Teddy just kept his head down and worked at it,” Tim said.
To this day, Teddy still often returns to Oneonta High and the diamond — now named after Hughes — where he made so many memories.
“He’s one of the best role models that you can find, not only for baseball talent but his humility, his work ethic, caring for his teammates,” Hughes said. “He still comes up to the high school, he still comes and sees our guys.”
Teddy still has a long recovery ahead of him, as it will be months before he’s even cleared to play catch. For now, he’s familiarizing himself with the Seattle organization which included taking a trip to the team’s spring training site in Arizona.
He said that he’s excited to join a franchise like the Mariners, one that he fully trusts to be able to help him get back to 100%.
“You can just see the type of pitchers that they’re bringing up to their team and how they’ve developed them,” Teddy said. “They really know what they’re doing. They really have a plan for their guys.”
With two significant injuries this early in his career, the future is uncertain for McGraw, more so than for the average minor leaguer who already faces long odds to make it to the big leagues.
But the resilience and tenacity that he’s displayed to get to this point figures to serve him well as he looks to take the next step on his baseball journey.
“I’ve gone through it before so I’m not really worried at all about getting back to what I was before the surgery just because I know physically that I can do it,” Teddy said. “Last time I came back a lot better, a lot stronger and I have no doubt that the same thing will happen this time.”
