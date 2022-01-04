Memories from a different time

Last week, a few days after Christmas, there was a knock at my back door. When I opened it, there was a tall fellow who looked vaguely familiar.
“You don’t remember me, do you,” he said.
I looked at him when I realized who it was. “Holy (expletive), Jimmy!”
When I moved to the Adirondacks in 1969 to teach school, Jimmy was in the seventh Grade. That fall I was asked by the science teacher if I would be the Boy Scout leader. But the memories I have today about doing so have long been forgotten.
One day Jimmy stopped at my desk after English class and said excitedly, “I won’t be at Boy Scouts tonight. I shot a deer this morning, and we’re having meat for dinner.” He was in the seventh grade and was not old enough to hunt.
I immediately realized that these people were poor. They lived mostly on vegetables they raised in a rocky garden, eggs from a couple of chickens in a backyard pen, and what fish the kids caught after school each day. Heck, when I took that job, it paid me $6,800 a year.
A year later during the Christmas break I had the Algonquin Snowblazers, a local snowmobile club, take the scouts into the Kunjamunk for a weekend campout. There was a log cabin nine miles in from Speculator for us to use.
We had plenty of food and planned several activities. During the day we hiked a couple of miles on the Kunjamunk Flow and checked out numerous animal tracks. I showed them how to use a compass, and we practiced tying knots.
Back then we had winter — real winter. The snow was several feet deep and temperatures never got above zero, but that made no difference. We left Wells and drove to the end of the Fly Creek Trail on International Paper Company land. An hour later the snowmobiles had us deep in the Adirondack wilderness. We started a fire in the woodstove in that old cabin, but didn’t realize how cold it was going to get that night.
The old barrel stove put out less heat then necessary. I had three gallons of milk on the kitchen table that surrounded a Coleman lantern, but the milk froze. To keep the boys warm, I slid two sleeping bags together and put two boys in each of the double bags. Around midnight I made some hot chocolate on the gas stove. An hour later I got up to get a second cup. What was left in the pot was frozen.
We all survived the night, but the snowmobilers were in to get us by nine o’clock. In Speculator that morning it was minus-46 degrees. Trust me: that’s cold. If you were outside the cabin and breathed in, your nostrils froze shut. I left Wells a couple of years later.
Sometime in the early 1980s a friend of mine and I ran a horse operation in the southern Adirondacks. We kept a dozen horses in Warrensburg and ran summer camping trips and fall hunting trips into the Adirondack backcountry.
On our first trip we booked six people from Long Island and headed on horseback into the Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area. One of those people was the Outdoor Writer for the New York Daily News. When we got back to the ponds, we were met by the Wilderness Forest Ranger, my old student Jimmy. After that he met us in the wilderness several weekends that year.
In the fall I guided a group of hunters back to Siamese Ponds. They wanted to hunt bears and catch some brook trout. I contacted Jimmy, and he met us there. He knew where the locals hid their boats. We caught some beautiful fish and cooked bacon each morning, hoping a bear would show up for breakfast.
The last time I saw Jimmy was at a close friend’s funeral in Wells about 20 years ago. Old John changed the lives of many people in that small town. Jimmy and I were just a couple of them. God rest his soul!
