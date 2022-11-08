I’ve spent many years wandering the peaks of the southern Adirondacks. I learned to hunt those heavily-wooded mountains and fish the backcountry ponds.
My son and I returned to the Kunjamunk country a few years ago, and it broke my heart. The paper company was clear-cutting the lowlands. Places where I used to hunt were barren and treeless. Signs were posted saying that it would improve wildlife habitat. Maybe so, but I don’t like change.
In the past couple of years friends have told me the number of deer has exploded. By cutting the old growth forests, new growth has provided food and cover for the deer and other animals.
A couple of weeks ago I decided to make a trip back north. I wanted to hunt those big antlered, north country bucks once more.
When I first started hunting up north, my old friend John Vodron told me, “There’s a big buck on top of every one of these mountains.” Over the years I learned he was right.
So my journey north took me back to Dug Mountain. That peak held fond memories for me. I shot my first and last Adirondack buck on its lofty summits.
I parked at an old log landing up Silver Brook at the base of the mountain. It was all uphill from there. Things have changed a lot in the past 25 to 30 years. The old skidder trails weren’t where they used to be, but I slowly made my way up the steep terrain.
I was heading for the notch between Dug’s two summits. One thing never changes: in the col between the peaks there were deer signs — plenty of them. It’s the easiest way for deer and bears to get from one side of the mountain to the other.
I found a high spot where the wind was in my face and took a break. As I sat there with my back against a large boulder, I talked silently to myself. “Are you going to take a buck if one comes by?” The answer was simple. Probably not, but I’d love to see one of “Big Ed’s” offspring.
That was what we named the last buck I took in the Adirondacks. It was the last weekend of the hunting season and the temperatures were around ten below that morning. The hoar frost covered the peak, but that didn’t deter me and my friends from hunting.
That morning I started hunting in that same high notch, slowly making my way around the peak just above the drop offs. I figured that when the sun came up it would warm that side of the mountain and a buck might just be laying a ways from the rocky outcropping to gather the warmth that would reflect from the cliffs.
I had the updrafts in my favor as I still-hunted along. Then I spotted him, and the rest is history. When I got down to him I couldn’t believe the size of his body. An old-timer told me when I got him to the road, “I’ve taken at least 50 bucks in this country, some with a lot bigger horns. But I’ve never seen one with a body that big.” On DEC scales in Northville three days later, he weighed 254 pounds.
Suddenly I spotted movement off to my left. A doe and this year’s fawn were coming up through the notch. I never moved, and they never saw me. A few minutes later a nice six-pointer came along on the same trail. After they passed by, I got up and worked my way along the side of the mountain. Grouse flushed in front of me, but I never saw another deer.
I spent several more hours wandering those peaks. I found buck signs that got my heart pounding, but I figured that old mountaintop monarch was safe. Few will put in the effort to hunt up that close to the clouds.
Many hunters would have taken that six-pointer in the notch that morning, but I knew better. It took us better than five hours to drag Big Ed down to the truck, and that’s when there was snow on the ground and you have help. Those days are over. I’ve played those games too many times in the past.
It was a successful hunt to me. It brought back a lot of memories. I could have easily harvested that young buck, but I figured it was better to let him grow up and someday rule the top of Dug Mountain.
