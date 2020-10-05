Milford alum Lang joins The Star's sports team  

Milford native Max Lang joined The Daily Star’s sports department Monday, Oct. 5.
Lang, a 2015 Wildcat alumnus and member of Hobart’s class of 2020, will serve as a sports reporter and assist with the daily production of the sports section.
“It’s always kind of been in the back of my mind. I majored in writing and rhetoric, which is not specifically journalism, but I did have a journalism focus so it was something that I was always kind of interested in,” Lang said. “I was able to follow the track I found interesting, and it led me to pursue that when I was looking at what sort of career I wanted to follow.”
Lang most recently wrote for the Borgen Project, a Seattle-based nonprofit whose mission statement is to “fight extreme poverty.”
“We are excited to welcome Max to The Daily Star,” Editor Denielle Cazzolla said. “He is a local resident who loves sports, and we are sure that passion will show through.”
Lang brings a host of knowledge about the local sports scene after playing soccer, basketball and baseball during high school.
“It’s really interesting and cool that I now get to be the person writing about local athletes and local sporting events,” Lang said. “When I was in high school, they were writing about me when I was participating, so it’s cool to see it come full circle and be back on the other side of things.”
An avid sports fan that also enjoys skiing, hiking and camping, Lang also said he is a fan of the Mets, Jets and Knicks.
While local sports are largely on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lang said he is looking forward to covering the action when schools return to the fields and courts.
“My goals are to learn and reflect the passion in local athletics that small communities have,” he said. “It was something that used to be a big part of my life and I know how meaningful it can be.”
