Oneonta Country Club and Colonial Ridge Golf Course hosted the 2023 Otsego County Amateur Golf Championships Saturday and Sunday, with Bruce Miller winning the Men’s Atchinson Cup Trophy and Caree Kellogg claiming her fourth consecutive women’s championship.
The first round was played at Colonial Ridge and the second round was played at OCC.
Miller shot 73 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday for a two-day total of 145. The score was enough to defeat Justin Harris — who won this year’s Delaware County Amateur — by two strokes.
Harris led after the first day with an opening round score of 71 but fell behind with a 76 on Sunday.
Rounding out the top four were Mike Schulte (76-73-149) and JD Courtney (74-77-151).
Kellogg rolled to the women’s title with an 82 on Saturday and an 84 on Sunday for a two-day total of 166.
Michelle Wiltsie placed second (89-99-188) and Deb Morrison finished third (93-96-189).
