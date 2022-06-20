GWave_Burnsworth_0620.JPG

Owen Burnsworth of the Oneonta Green Wave catches the ball while attempting to tag out an Endicott baserunner during Monday’s American Legion Baseball game at Oneonta High School. The Green Wave lost 8-7.

 Nick Richardson | The Daily Star

The Oneonta Green Wave couldn’t overcome a slew of fielding miscues in Monday’s 8-7 home loss to Endicott in American Legion Baseball action.

Oneonta entered the seventh inning with a 7-4 lead but several errors allowed Endicott to plate four runs to take the lead and hold on for the win.

Nolan Stark led the Oneonta offense with a triple, a double, and an RBI. Carter Neer and Adam Champlin, meanwhile, each had two hits and two runs while Cole Platt added a double.

Asa Dugan pitched the first six innings for the Green Wave but ended up with a no-decision.

Dan Crowley, Dillon Kelly, Nick Lange, and Talan McVannan all had doubles for Endicott.

Oneonta won both games of a home doubleheader on Saturday against Amsterdam, winning the first game 9-8 and taking the second game 8-6.

Neer had five hits combined in the two games while Kaden Halstead had a triple and two doubles.

Oneonta’s record now stands at 4-5. It will visit Vestal on Wednesday at Vestal High School at 6 p.m.

Endicott 8, Oneonta 7

E … 100 201 4 — 8 14 4

O … 200 104 0 — 7 9 6

E: Jake McTigue, Dan Crowley (6, L), and Dillon Kelly

O: Asa Dugan, Nolan Stark (7, L), and Carter Neer

3B: Nolan Stark (O)

2B: Nolan Stark (O), Cole Platt (O), Dan Crowley (E), Dillon Kelly (E), Nick Lange (E), Talan McVannan (E)

