The Oneonta Green Wave couldn’t overcome a slew of fielding miscues in Monday’s 8-7 home loss to Endicott in American Legion Baseball action.
Oneonta entered the seventh inning with a 7-4 lead but several errors allowed Endicott to plate four runs to take the lead and hold on for the win.
Nolan Stark led the Oneonta offense with a triple, a double, and an RBI. Carter Neer and Adam Champlin, meanwhile, each had two hits and two runs while Cole Platt added a double.
Asa Dugan pitched the first six innings for the Green Wave but ended up with a no-decision.
Dan Crowley, Dillon Kelly, Nick Lange, and Talan McVannan all had doubles for Endicott.
Oneonta won both games of a home doubleheader on Saturday against Amsterdam, winning the first game 9-8 and taking the second game 8-6.
Neer had five hits combined in the two games while Kaden Halstead had a triple and two doubles.
Oneonta’s record now stands at 4-5. It will visit Vestal on Wednesday at Vestal High School at 6 p.m.
Endicott 8, Oneonta 7
E … 100 201 4 — 8 14 4
O … 200 104 0 — 7 9 6
E: Jake McTigue, Dan Crowley (6, L), and Dillon Kelly
O: Asa Dugan, Nolan Stark (7, L), and Carter Neer
3B: Nolan Stark (O)
2B: Nolan Stark (O), Cole Platt (O), Dan Crowley (E), Dillon Kelly (E), Nick Lange (E), Talan McVannan (E)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.