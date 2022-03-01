More tales told from horseback

Over the years I’ve shared some of the experiences I've had with horses.
Some 40 years ago a friend of mine and I had a horse business in the Adirondacks doing summer camping trips and fall bunting trips. We made a deal with Painted Pony Dude Ranch and took people into the backcountry for two or three days at a time.
Our first trip out was definitely a learning experience. We had a group of six people from Long Island. We went into the Siamese Ponds to spend the weekend. The people were great and things went fine until we reached the Sacandaga River crossing about nine miles into the backcountry.
We had leased our string of horses and hadn’t had a chance to work out all the kinks. They were all gentle and rode great, but none had ever crossed a river like that before. Everything came to a complete stop.
We finally made a decision. I rode my horse to the edge of the water and my partner took a branch and swatted the horse on the butt. It took a big leap forward and ended up in two feet of water. A couple of minutes later I was on the other side of the stream. I tied the horse to a tree and went across the footbridge the get the next horse across. After the second forced crossing the other horses fell in line and crossed the river.
When you have a dozen horses deep in the wilderness, you can’t carry enough food for them. We had bags of grain, but horses need roughage. With all the horses tethered to trees we released two at a time and let them wander around and graze on their own.
Horses are herd animals. Those two fed on whatever they could find, but stayed close. Later in the summer, we let several horses loose at a time and never had to go looking very far for any of them.
The only time we lost a horse was on the Lake George Horse Trail System. We had been out for three days and returned to the trailhead. We tied the horses to trees around the parking area while unsaddling them.
Suddenly one of the horses started stomping, rearing up and yanking back on the lead rope. It had stepped on a ground yellow jacket nest and was getting stung by numerous angry hornets. From the opposite side of the tree I took my knife and cut the rope. That horse took off down through the woods at a full gallop.
I spent three days riding the hills and along the eastern shore of the lake before finding that horse. The saddle was never found. At least no one was on the horse when it happened, or they might have been badly hurt.
We had one horse that was better to pack than to ride. We used foam pads to sleep on, and they were quite bulky to pack, but old Crackers was a champ. We never used a lead rope on her. She just picked her own trail and followed along behind.
It was funny; she would try to go between the trees but if her load struck the trees, she’d find a better place to walk. During that entire summer, we never lost a thing she carried.
On one of the trips we had a rider fall off her horse, She was turning around trying to talk to one of her friends. Somehow the woman lost her balance and fell, landing directly under the horse. The old horse stopped and actually turned its head around to look at the rider. You could almost see the horse saying, “What in the heck are you doing down there?” The woman crawled out, remounted, and we rode on. Everyone joked and picked on her for the rest of the weekend.
Those were fun times. The people loved the wilderness experience, but at the end of the season I moved on. I had a business to run back home. But one thing’s for sure: I’ve never lost my love of horses and the backcountry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.