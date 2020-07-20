Deb Morrison, Evan Sitts and Gary Grayson each took home winner’s honors Sunday, July 19, at the Oneonta Country Club Championships.
Morrison won the women’s championship, while Sitts won the men’s championship and Grayson claimed the men’s net title.
The championships drew 33 players across the three divisions, per head golf professional Matt Schulte.
Morrison backed up a first round of 93 with a 98 on Sunday to total 191 for the weekend. That was good for a one-stroke victory over Pat Elliott (96-96-192), who took second place.
SUNY Oneonta Director of Athletics Tracey Ranieri (99-101-200) and Michelle Wiltsie (99-101-200) tied for third place in the division.
Sitts followed up his men’s title in 2019 by repeating as champion, making it two victories in as many weekends after winning the Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship on July 12.
While Sitts needed a playoff to defeat Mike Schulte in 2019, his rounds of 70 and 70 combined for a total score of 4-under 140, good for first place by 17 strokes. Cary Brunswick (78-79-157) and Pete Tavarone (80-77-157) tied for second place.
Eric Hansen (80-79-159) took fourth place and Frank Vergari (76-86-162) was fifth.
In the men’s net championship, which scores players by how well they perform against their own handicap, Grayson also repeated as champion with rounds of 70 and 72 for a 2-under total of 142.
John Pietrobono (70-73-143) took second place, while Mike Davis (73-71-144) was third. Gary Borden (72-74-146) was fourth, while Nick Lambros (74-73-147) and Thomas Beal (74-73-147) tied for fifth.
