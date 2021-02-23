The Mountain Athletic Club Grounds at Fleischmanns Park received $1,238 from the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown to pay for a roadside historical marker.
The one-day fundraiser was held Dec. 1 on Facebook as part of “#GivingTuesday,” when Facebook contributed more than $7 million to nonprofit causes worldwide.
“Donations ranging from $5 to $100 poured in throughout the day coming from friends and supporters of our club’s mission to preserve baseball history in the Village of Fleischmanns,” stated Collin Miller, organizer of M.A.C. Vintage Base Ball via a media release.
The ball field is the home of the M.A.C., a vintage baseball team fashioned after the original club that played there from 1895 to the early 1900s. Last fall, the field was added to the State and National Register of Historic Places.
Miller worked with HSM President Diane Galusha to approve the sign’s design and gain their board’s approval for the funding.
“HSM requires that owners of a historic property fund half the cost of the sign with our organization picking up the other half,” Galusha said via a media release. She added that because of the COVID pandemic and less event programming last year, the HSM’s coffers were not as full going into the new year.
“It was terrific to see what they pulled off to fund the full cost of the sign in less than a day’s time,” Galusha said.
The sign will be made locally at Catskill Casting in Bloomville and organizers expect to unveil it during a pre-game ceremony at the M.A.C. home-opener on May 29.
For more details on these local organizations and their upcoming events, visit mtownhistory.org and macvintagebaseball.org
