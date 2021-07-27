Mountain biking in Oneonta

I should preface this article with a bit of personal information. I’m not a mountain biker, though I do have a really nice Gary Fisher mountain bike which I seldom use. I guess going to Stamford or Grand Gorge and riding the rail trail is quite a bit different than going over rocks and roots while pedaling up and down hills and through the woods as fast as you can. I rode the trails on New Island once, but they don’t compare to other trails in the area.
A few years ago we rode our motorcycles down to Plattekill Mountain outside of Roxbury. I wanted to check out the mountain biking, figuring that by taking the chairlift to the top, going down the winding mountain biking trail would be easier. I was proven wrong rather quickly when I saw a guy with a bunch of scrapes, bruises, and some blood dripping here and there. Before heading back up the mountain, he merely said, “I guess I’ll go in and rent some safety gear before doing my second run.”
Anyway, back to what I was saying earlier. Oneonta has some great mountain biking trails. There are about 40 miles of them, and most are interconnected. At this point I should add that these trails are a wonderful multi-use treasure. You don’t have to ride a bike to use them. You can hike or walk your dog, and they are open to the public. These trails are well-maintained entirely by volunteers who love to ride.
A couple of years ago Oneonta High School hosted the New York Interscholastic Cycling League event. Teams from high schools across the state showed up. The school’s parking lots were full.
So, where are all these biking trails? There are miles of trails just a few minutes' ride from downtown Oneonta. The Table Rocks near Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta’s College Camp, Job Corps/Homer Folks on West Street, New Island, and even Wilber Park have trails. In the trail system there are eight trails classified as Easy, 23 are Intermediate and six are Difficult. Those ones are definitely not for the faint of heart.
Just like skiing, every trail has a name. With names like Over Easy, RIP, Upper Widow Maker, Recess, Old School, Blood Sweat Tears or Wicked Joe, there are plenty to choose from. There are jumps and tight corners to test your ability as well.
These trails are very underrated and underused. It is the opinion of several people in the area that Oneonta is missing out on another tourist attraction and revenue source. A few years ago a video was produced and put online. Loads of people saw it, some from as far away as Florida. Since then, many more miles of trail were constructed, but the whole idea wasn’t marketed.
I stopped by Otsego Bicycles this morning to get some information. Maps of the many biking trails cover their walls. I was told that many visitors to the baseball parks who are into mountain biking sneak in a few rides. Mountain biking is a big sport, especially out west in places like Moab, Utah.
With proper marketing, Oneonta would get more tourists who would stay at the motels, eat in the restaurants, and spend money. Baseball is primarily a three-month gold mine to the county with the exception of the Hall of Fame.
If you want more information, stop in and see the guys at Otsego Bicycles. Not only do they know the sport, they live it.
