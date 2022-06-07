We spent our first weekend of the year up on our hill at the pond.
The pair of geese that had five little ones have lost two of their youngsters. That’s normal. If every one of their babies lived, we would be overrun with geese and other animals. The pair of mallards didn’t have any little ducklings, but by the way they were acting out in the water, the hen will probably have a new clutch of eggs rather soon.
Throughout the entire weekend we watched some muskrats swimming back and forth along the shore and return to their burrow with their mouths full of grass being pulled behind them.
Muskrats have been a memorable part of my life. Many years ago when I was in junior high school, I ran a small trapline along the creek. I caught a few muskrats and an occasional mink.
Back then I got fifty cents for a muskrat hide and four or five dollars for a mink. That doesn’t seem like much, but to a young school kid, it was pretty good spare cash.
After I left the Adirondacks I expanded my trapping territory and ran an extensive line. Muskrat hides brought upwards to nine or ten bucks and mink paid 25 to 30 dollars. I could catch nearly a hundred muskrats alone, not counting mink, beaver and foxes, so we always had a really nice Christmas.
But let’s get back to those semi-aquatic animals. Muskrats are the largest and heaviest member of their scientific family which includes voles, lemmings, and even mice.
Many live in the mud banks along the creeks and ponds while their marsh or swamp-dwelling relatives build grassy huts called push-ups on dry hummocks in the shallower water.
These animals are covered with a short, dense fur that’s medium to dark brown in color and protects them from the cold. It’s interesting to note that all Royal Canadian Mounted Police winter hats were made of muskrat.
These small animals are well-suited for their aquatic lifestyle. Their hind feet are webbed and are their main means of propulsion. The slightly flattened vertical tail is used as a rudder. They can remain underwater for 12 to 17 minutes.
Muskrats spend most of their time in water and have an underwater entrance to their dens just like beavers. Their primary food is grass and they really like the tuberous stalks of cattails.
Many years ago an older friend of mine went to visit his son in Colorado. When he got back, he said to me at church one morning, “You’ll never guess what we had for dinner out at Bob’s.”
Being out west I figured it was probably elk or mule deer.
“Nope. The meat was rather dark and the legs weren’t very big, but it was really tasty. We ate muskrat,” Dick told me.
Now, I haven’t ever tried them, but they eat grass. How bad can it be?
A friend of mine in the Adirondacks said his favorite wild game was beaver. He trapped a lot of them in the back country and grilled the legs and thighs just like he would cook chicken.
Now that fur prices are down, no one bothers with these rodents. Females have two or three litters of pups a year which usually consist of six to eight youngsters.
They are a valuable food source for foxes, bobcats, coyotes, eagles and other predators. When they become too overpopulated in an area, there seems to be a major die-off from disease. It seems that Mother Nature has a way of controlling her own.
No, it isn't a rat; just an oversized, water-loving mouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.