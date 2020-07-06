ONEONTA — Down at Wilber Park they are getting back into the swing of things.
Oneonta’s Net Generation Tennis Program took advantage of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to allow low-risk youth sports to begin July 6, and began instruction Monday morning at Wilber Park.
“We are really excited to get out there and keep this going in the Oneonta area,” program organizer and Oneonta High School varsity tennis coach Phyllis Orlowski said. “The kids were really excited to keep on going, keep on playing, keep on learning, keep on practicing. So yeah, we are happy to keep on going.”
About 20 participants in an age group including seventh grade through high school seniors took to the courts Monday, following a morning session for third-graders through sixth-graders. Orlowski said that entering the day she had about 50 kids signed up across three age groups, with more showing up for day-of registration. The plan is to keep sessions limited to 20 or fewer players to allow for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer marks the second year of Net Generation in Oneonta. It is the United States Tennis Association’s official youth tennis program, and Orlowski’s work launching the program in Oneonta last summer led to her being recognized as the USTA’s Organizer of the Month for August 2019.
“We weren’t sure if the progrm was going to get off the ground this year,” she said. “We were walking forward but not sure if the governor was going to close the courts or open them up for camps.”
The program’s second year posed additional challenges because of the pandemic. Masks were worn before entering the court, hand sanitizer was available upon entry and exit from the court and staff were largely successful at reminding players to retain physical distancing, spreading across as many as four courts during the session.
Orlowski said she received a grant for $2,000 from the USTA to purchase sanitary and protective equipment for the program. She said approval to use the park came just two weeks before the program was aiming to start, but also said that the added difficulties of organizing the program are why it is especially important this summer.
“The children missed out on all their spring sports and the activities that went along with that, so they were anxious to get out on the court and see their friends,” she said. “It’s like a team sport right now.”
The program will run for two weeks, with the kindergarten through second-grade group meeting from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday through July 16, totaling four sessions.
The third-grade through sixth-grade group will meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. through July 17, followed on each occasion by the seventh-grade through high school group at 11 a.m.
While space is limited, Orlowski said there were still some spaces available. The cost is $10 per child. Tennis rackets will not be shared, but can be rented for $10, with a refund coming after the racket is returned at the end of the program.
