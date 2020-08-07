New road sign honors Unatego girls soccer team

The 2019 Unatego girls soccer team will be remembered as one of the best teams in program history after advancing to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C state championship game, last fall.
Now, anyone who drives into Otego will be reminded of the Spartans’ historic season as a road sign along Route 7 was recently installed to honor Unatego’s accomplishments.
“The Booster Club did that and it’s great for the kids,” Spartans coach Sue Herodes said. “It’s an honor for them to even think of doing something for them. The community of Otego and Unadilla have just been fabulous.”
Carrie DeJoy, president of Unatego’s Booster Club, and Christina McCoy, the club’s secretary, spearheaded the project.
“I think in the last couple weeks, maybe last week or the week before,” DeJoy said regarding when the sign was erected. “It was a long process. Actually, Christina, she did the ordering, that kind of thing.”
DeJoy continued that the decision was made during the winter to honor the squad with a road sign.
Unatego concluded the season with a 20-1-1 record, including a perfect 11-0 league record, while snatching a Midstate Athletic Conference championship, a Class C Section IV title as well as earning the program’s first-ever trip to the state final, along the way.
“We talk about making sure you reflect on what transpires,” Herodes said. “It’s wonderful to look back and see that they had that experience.”
