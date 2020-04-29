No decision yet on Hall of Fame induction weekend

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum had not arrived at a decision regarding its 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend as of Tuesday, April 28, according to a museum employee.
A USA Today column by Bob Nightengale caused a stir on social media as its headline claimed the weekend, scheduled for July 24-27, was “expected” to be canceled. But Jon Shestakofsky, the Vice President of Communications and Education at the Hall, said no decision had been confirmed as of Tuesday evening.
“This is speculation based on conversations he has had, but the board has not made a final decision,” Shestakofsky told The Daily Star. “This could be the outcome, but it hasn’t been decided.”
The fate of the much-anticipated event - which would feature longtime New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in its Class of 2020 - has been in question since the Hall of Fame closed its doors to the public on March 14. Two days later Hall of Fame Classic Weekend, slated for May 22-23, was canceled, while nearby Cooperstown Dreams Park has canceled its summer season of youth baseball.
Shestakosky said conversations about the induction weekend are “continuing,” and that he expects a decision to be announced later this week.
A cancellation or postponement until 2021 would make 2020 the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960, according to the Hall of Fame’s year-by-year history of the event. That year, zero players received the requisite 75% of votes, and the veterans committee did not hold a vote.
