You can come up with a dozen reasons why you don’t want to take a hike. I know; I get it.
It’s cold outside. It’s going to rain, maybe even snow. The trails are muddy in places and covered with ice in others. It’s deer season. Alright already! I get it. But people constantly ask me where they can go for a short, scenic hike. They want to make some plans.
There are numerous places to hike in the area. Gilbert Lake has some nice trails, but many people have already walked around the loop past the Lake of the Twin Fawns. So, where else do you go?
Just a short drive from here is Vroman’s Nose just outside of Middleburgh. It’s about a mile up around the loop over the top. It’s a historical site dating back to the Revolutionary War. A friend told me he hiked it a few weeks ago and slipped twice on the wet leaves, so care should be taken. It’s probably best to wait ‘til spring.
But let me share a few places a little further away.
A hundred miles north in the town of Wells is a place called Pine Orchard. It’s a very easy two-mile hike through some old growth forest to an almost spiritual place. As you walk along the trail, you pass through a red spruce and fir forest. Animals and birds are abundant to those who walk quietly and are observant.
But then you reach your goal. Some of the largest white pine trees in the state rise above you. They tower over 150 feet and are so big it takes three people to reach around their trunks. I’ve sat several times in the shadow of these giant trees and listened to the silence of the forest and the whisper of the breeze in their cloud-touching branches.
Further north, east of Indian Lake, is a trail to one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the Adirondacks. OK Slip Falls is found in the Hudson Gorge Wilderness Area and is 250 feet tall.
Very few people ever saw these falls because it was on private land. The state purchased the former paper company lands and the rest is history. In 2014 a trail to the falls was opened so any adventurous person could take in its magnificent beauty. The trail is classified as moderate with very few steep areas, but it’s a three-mile hike from Route 28 to the falls.
But what if the Adirondacks are a bit too far to go? Aren’t there any good, easy hikes in the Catskills? I’m glad you asked. I’ve hiked in the Catskills for years and love those mountains.
A beautiful trail called the Ashokan Promenade is just about an hour away. It’s a relatively flat, paved trail along the southern shore of the Ashokan Reservoir. Yes, it’s a little over five miles in length, but you don’t have to walk the whole thing.
The trouble is, you’ll want to keep on going because of the spectacular views of the reservoir and the rugged Catskill Mountains. Make sure you check this one out. You won’t find a more beautiful walk, and this one is easy.
A little closer to home is the rail-trail which is on the old railroad bed of the Ulster and Delaware Railroad. For many years this railroad brought thousands of New Yorkers from the city to summer in the many Catskill communities.
This old railroad bed is also flat and is great for hiking, biking, and horseback riding in the summer and snowmobiling and cross country skiing when the snow arrives. It runs from Bloomville to Roxbury, passing through the towns of South Kortright, Hobart, Stamford, and Grand Gorge. This makes it possible to do the entire trail in sections. I haven’t walked it, but I’ve ridden my bicycle on all of it except from Grand Gorge to Roxbury. That’s on the list for next summer.
So get out your cross-country skis or snowshoes and enjoy the great outdoors this winter or hit some of these short hiking trails next year. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you might see.
