On Monday, my hiking buddy George and I headed back to the mountains.
As some of you may remember, I finished climbing the Catskill’s 35 High Peaks several years ago. George was with me on some of those hikes and wanted to finish the others, so we decided to hike up Fir Mountain.
Fir ranks number 22 on the list, topping out at 3,629 feet above sea level. It is also known as a trail-less peak. That means there is no marked trail to its summit. But after the huge influx of people during COVID, the trail should be well-worn and easy to follow. Well, after you find it that is.
I hadn’t been there for over six years and missed it as we walked by. I figured it would be easy to find the trail, but when we first passed it, it looked like a small, rain-washed, eroded spot at the top of the creek bank we had just crossed.
We had continued up the trail to Big Indian for about ten minutes before realizing something was wrong. It wasn’t that we were lost; we were just a bit confused. I always carry a compass and could have easily reached the summit but chose to go back down the trail and find the easier path. And sure enough, there it was. Finally we were heading to the top.
Most of the Catskill Mountains are quite steep and Fir is much the same. The trail followed a deep ravine and creek for quite a ways and was really steep when we first started, but soon became more gradual.
Now for two older guys who were completely out of shape for climbing, it took us a while. From the lean-to along Biscuit Brook it’s 1.7 miles to the summit, and that’s after a two-mile hike in from the parking area.
We had to stop and catch our breath a number of times. During those short intervals of rest, we noticed the distinct absence of wildlife. There wasn’t a chipmunk or even a bird chirping in the trees. Finally, when nearing the top, we heard a lone woodpecker tapping on the side of a tree. I guess he was showing us the way.
We continued and finally we reached the guardians. They are steep rock outcroppings and often cliffs close to the summit.
“We’re almost there,” I said. Yeah, right.
Every time we’d think we were at the summit, there was another rise in the trail. And to complete the challenge, you must get to the highest point on the mountain where a canister is fastened to the tree. There you sign in to record your climb. I must add that only the trail-less peaks have canisters.
Once on top we always find a comfortable rock or log and have lunch before heading back down. The hike down the mountain is often harder than the climb up.
It’s less tiring, but you have to watch every step. The trail is not a gentle walk in the park. It’s over rocks and logs that could easily cause you to tumble and fall. I’ve found that trekking poles are essential, giving you a couple more points to help maintain your balance.
By the time we were halfway down, the blackflies were out. Those blood-sucking insects swarmed around our heads in large numbers. We finally put on our head nets to keep them out of our eyes.
Once we reached Biscuit Brook the trail back to the main road was much easier. It follows an old logging road and is just a gentle uphill walk through an ancient forest. Huge maple, ash and cheery trees that had to be over a hundred years old surrounded us.
But once reaching the top of the ridge the trail becomes much more difficult, especially when you are worn out from the hike. The last half mile had huge rocks and exposed roots making the steep descent far more difficult.
George commented, “I don’t remember it being this bad on the way up.” It was the same trail, but in the opposite direction.
We finally got back to the car. Almost eight miles and six and a half hours later, we were heading for a much-needed chocolate ice cream cone at Sundaes in Grand Gorge. It was too bad to find out they were closed on Mondays.
