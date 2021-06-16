Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the harvest season for largemouth and smallmouth bass will open on Saturday, June 19. These two species, also known as black bass, are New York's most popular freshwater sportfish, and account for 31 percent of total freshwater angling effort in the state.
"New York is home to some of the best fishing opportunities in the nation and every year, anglers from around the world visit our waters looking for their next big catch," Gov. Cuomo said. "With the black bass season beginning on June 19, I encourage anglers of all skill levels to consider casting a line in New York's waters and experience all the natural beauty that the Empire State has to offer."
Freshwater sportfishing generates nearly $2 billion annually in New York, and bass fishing plays a large part in generating that activity. Anglers bought 1.28 million fishing licenses in New York last year, an increase of nearly 10 percent from 2019. New York led Bassmaster Magazine's 2020 list of the 'Best Bass Lakes of the Decade' with four of the top 25, more than any other state except Texas, which also has four. New York's top waters include Lake Erie (#3), Lake Champlain (#11), the Thousand Islands area of the St. Lawrence River (#12), and Oneida Lake (#18). In addition, Cayuga Lake made the list.
New York's traditional bass season opens on the third Saturday in June each year and runs until Nov. 30. A catch-and-release season exists for most of the state from Dec. 1, through the Friday preceding the third Saturday in June. There are variations in minimum length and daily limits for some waters. Anglers should check the current fishing regulations guide before heading out to fish.
Fishery managers have been simplifying fishing regulations by removing special regulations where they are no longer necessary. Consistent regulations from one water body to another improves fishing accessibility. New for this year, black bass regulations with a minimum size limit of 10 inches or any size have been changed to the 12-inch statewide minimum size limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.