The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the formation of a COVID-19 task force to examine potential impacts of the coronavirus crisis on the fall sports season as well as the entire 2020-21 school year, Tuesday, May 12.
Members of the task force include NYSPHSAA superintendents, principals and athletics directors as well as representatives from the New York State Athletic Administrators Association and the state’s education department.
Hancock Central School principal Julie Bergman and Windsor athletic director Chris Durdon were the only two members from Section IV selected to join the Task Force.
NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica was in charge of choosing members while Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA’s executive director, was also involved in the selection process.
“The goal of this task force is to bring together a group of experienced administrators and professionals to examine potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the upcoming school year and to provide guidance and recommendations to the 11 Sections of NYSPHSAA,” Harrica said in a statement on the NYSPHSAA website.
According to the statement, the task force is planning its first meeting for late May or early June.
“At this time we are planning to start fall sports on August 24th,” Zayas said. “With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, I want to make sure we are prepared to focus attention on keeping student-athletes engaged in their school communities and active, while also abiding by Department of Health and Governor Cuomo’s guidelines. We must have innovative and creative thought to provide beneficial participation playing experiences for students.”
A complete list of members for the COVID-19 task force can be found at nysphsaa.org.
