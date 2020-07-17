NYSPHSAA offers update on proposed restart option

New York State Public High School Athletic Association executive director Dr. Robert Zayas released a clarification regarding a proposed plan for the upcoming athletic season, Friday, July 17.
Zayas issued a statement on his Twitter account saying, "IF needed, overlap in potential condensed season format would be a concern; dates are tentative. Season 3 could end in late June & consideration for 8/9 week seasons, rather than 10 is a possibility; overlap would then be reduced. We will focus on what is best for kids."
On Thursday, NYSPHSAA announced the start of fall sports would be delayed until Sept. 21 and that regional and state championships would be canceled. Additionally, a condensed athletic schedule was disclosed that suggested all sports will not start until 2021, if school sports cannot start Sept. 21.
The tentative start and end dates that accompanied the three 10-week seasons overlapped, potentially causing issues for athletes who play multiple sports.
Zayas' clarification means that if the athletic season does indeed begin in January, dates can be changed to avoid scheduling conflicts.
