NYSPHSAA outlines 6 school sports scenarios

New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas unveiled six potential scenarios for interscholastic sports for the 2020-2021 school year, Wednesday, July 1.
Zayas posted a link on Twitter to the six scenarios that were discussed during Tuesday’s COVID-19 Task Force meeting stating: “The @NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force has created proposals to POTENTIALLY address various scenarios for the 2020-21 school year. NOTHING is determined yet. Waiting on guidance from @NYSEDNews & @NYGovCuomo before any plans can be implemented. Stay Positive!”
First off, Scenario One would essentially be returning to normal as schools would be open for in-person learning and athletics would be allowed to begin in August.
Scenario Two and Three are similar in that athletic participation would be scheduled to start in August, but social distancing mandates would still be in place, forcing schools to offer either a combination of in-person and virtual learning, or just virtual learning.
In this scenario, athletics would need to be adjusted. Low and moderate-risk sports would take place at the beginning of the school year, while high-risk sports would start near the end of the school year.
The first proposal in this scenario includes a 15-week fall season starting Aug. 24, an 18-week winter season starting Nov. 16 and a 13-week spring season starting March 15. The most notable aspect of this proposal is that for the most part, sports that are traditionally played in the fall would switch with sports traditionally played in the spring.
For example, baseball, softball and outdoor track and field would begin in August under this proposal, while football, soccer and field hockey would start in March.
Some sports like golf (a fall sport) and boys lacrosse (a spring sport) would remain in their traditional season because they align with the risk assessment outline. This proposal does pose some potential problems, however, as some athletes who play two or more sports may find that two of them are played during the same season.
To mitigate this conflict, another proposal includes dividing the seasons into five eight-week segments. Low-risk sports would still start in August and high-risk sports would still begin in 2021, but there wouldn’t be any conflicts for multiple-sport athletes.
In this scenario, golf, tennis, bowling and cross country would run Aug. 24-Oct. 17. Swimming and diving, gymnastics and volleyball would run Oct. 19-Dec. 12, making up both fall seasons.
Basketball, indoor track and field, ice hockey and skiing would run Jan. 4-Feb. 19 as the winter season.
After that, football, soccer, field hockey and competitive cheer would run March 1-April 21. Baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, lacrosse and wrestling would run April 26-June 12, making up both spring seasons. Seasons would be shorter under this format, but potential conflicts for multi-sport athletes would be avoided.
Scenario Four and Scenario Five differ in that under these scenarios, all sports would not start until 2021, even if schools are offering in-person and/or virtual learning.
Seasons would be divided in three 10-week segments, starting Jan. 4. The crucial difference is that traditional winter sports would begin the athletic season, followed by a traditional fall season starting March 1, then a traditional spring season - with the exception of golf - starting April 5.
Scenario Six would include regional differences in which there would be no statewide consistency among sports seasons, and there would be no state championships.
For a complete outline of the six scenarios, use the following link: https://rb.gy/y43zrz.
