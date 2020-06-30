NYSPHSAA Task Force holds second meeting

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 Task Force discussed a range of options regarding the state of fall interscholastic athletics during its second meeting, Tuesday, June 30.
Most notably, it was determined that school sports are not permitted to hold any organized activities, despite Gov. Cuomo allowing private organizations to use school facilities, late last week.
In a NYSPHSAA memo released Tuesday evening, it stated: “At this time, schools are still prohibited from any indoor activities, any in-person instruction (excluding special education), and any organized sports or recreational activities that are hosted/operated.”
No explanation was given as to why outside groups can begin activities but not school sports teams.
The Task Force then laid out six return to school scenarios that included a full return, a hybrid education model, a full virtual learning model and regional differences model. Regarding athletics, proposals discussed featured full return to athletic participation and then adjustments to athletic seasons that included condensing all three sports seasons.
Each proposal will be released to the NYSPHSAA membership by the end of the week, as well as a full report on Tuesday’s meeting, per the memo.
The meeting ended with a presentation from Paul Bailey, President of Total Concussion Management.
A date has not yet been announced for the next Task Force meeting.
