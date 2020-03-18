Area winter sports teams waiting to hear about suspended state tournaments now know when they’ll know their team’s fate.
Probably.
The New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association announced Tuesday, March 17, on Twitter that its executive director, Dr. Robert Zayas, asked each section to gather input about the winter championships. The input is to be reported to NYSPHSAA on Sunday, March 22, before the association announces a decision on Monday, March 23, according to the tweet.
“The idea is to gather ideas and thoughts from each section,” Section IV Interscholastic Sport Coordinator Ben Nelson told The Daily Star on Wednesday. “We (Section IV) will have a conference call Friday with the executive board to talk about the options that are there.”
While Nelson said he did not know what the section would decide to impart to NYSPHSAA, he said that he himself was in favor of postponing the championships rather than canceling, saying it gives the athletes a chance at “closure.”
Nelson also said that he will propose a plan to complete all the winter state championships in two weeks after the first Monday that schools are reopened, should they be reopened this academic year. Five days of practice would precede the regional finals, with the semifinals and finals contested the following weekend.
“Postponing gives it a chance rather than ending it right now,” Nelson said. “But it’s so up in the air that you can’t very well make any decisions except for the ones for health and safety. This happened pretty quickly and it would be nice if it ended quickly, but that’s not the prediction.”
Unatego girls basketball coach Bob Zeh, whose team was set to play Cooperstown in a Class C regional final Saturday, March 14, said even in the event of the games happening, the time off will be felt.
“Everything is closed, so unless the weather turns beautiful they aren’t going to be able to practice, and besides, they aren’t supposed to be hanging out together, anyway,” Zeh said. “I think the caliber of the basketball will not be what it should have been last weekend.”
Zeh also said he was aware of Nelson’s plan, and that his team would be excited for the chance to play.
But Cooperstown girls basketball coach Mike Niles said returning to the court would not as easy as it may seem.
“I would like to play. But it wouldn’t make sense if we had to double up against spring sports because that would be very intense,” Niles said. “With the immediacy that would be present if we try to get the spring sports completed, I don’t think that makes a lot of sense.”
Niles, in his 13th season in charge of the Hawkeyes, also noted the academic strain students would likely face should schools come back into session. He said a scenario where teams would have two weeks to practice, without a rush back to full-speed action or interference from other sports in preseason, would make more sense.
“As much as I’d like to play and I want to be around these kids again, and repeating (as section champions) was a fantastic feeling, we can’t do it just for the sake of doing it,” he said.
