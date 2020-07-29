The New York State Public High School Athletic Association held its annual summer meeting of the Central Committee on Wednesday, July 29, voting on several proposals and formally changing the group’s officer positions.
Julie Bergman, principal of kindergarten through 12th grade at Hancock Central School District, took over as the association’s president after previously serving as vice president. She steps in for Paul Harrica, who will now serve two years as past president.
The committee also voted on several specific proposals for the coming academic year. They include the following:
Coaches and Officials Appreciation Days were approved to expand to three days per year to include all three seasons.
The Albany Capital Center was approved to host the boys volleyball championships from 2021-2023.
The committee approved using 13 weight classes in wrestling as a two-year pilot beginning during the upcoming academic year. The weight classes will be 102, 110, 118,126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285.
In field hockey, the game clock will run continuously if a five-goal deficit is reached.
Revised pitch counts for the 2021 baseball season were approved.
A waiver was approved for the “nights rest” rule and maximum number of contests in junior varsity football.
Boys ice hockey will play 17-minute periods, and a two-referee, one linesman officiating system will be permitted.
In indoor track and field, schools will be limited to one relay team per event at the state championships.
The full agenda for the meeting, featuring clarifications and explanations on various proposals, can be found at http://nysphsaa.org/Portals/0/PDF/Committees/Central/July%202020%20-%20Central%20Committee%20Meeting%20Packet%20Final.pdf.
