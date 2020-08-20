OHS grad Mikolaicyk to join Hofstra baseball

Another former Oneonta High School baseball standout is on the move as John Mikolaicyk committed to Hofstra earlier this week.
Mikolaicyk is the second former Yellowjacket to transfer this summer, with Tanner Beang being the first when he announced his commitment to Binghamton in July.
“It was a good mix of academics and baseball,” Mikolaicyk said. “Good business school, good baseball conference and I like the whole coaching staff.”
A 2018 OHS graduate, Mikolaicyk was a three-time Southern Tier Athletic Conference selection with the Yellowjackets and was teammates with Beang and Wake Forest commit Teddy McGraw while at Oneonta. Mikolaicyk was also a five-year player on the Oneonta Green Wave, last playing during the 2019 season.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Mikolaicyk originally chose to pursue his collegiate baseball career at Rochester Institute of Technology in 2019, but left after his freshman season. Primarily a pitcher, Mikolaicyk concluded with a 7.02 earned-run average while also totaling 32 strikeouts in 33 innings of work with the Tigers.
Mikolaicyk then joined Beang at Herkimer this past spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic also cut his sophomore campaign short.
After a few months of uncertainty with a few schools expressing interest, Mikolaicyk felt Hofstra offered him the best place to succeed.
“There was a couple, but Hofstra expressed the most interest,” Mikolaicyk said. “They cared about me more as a player and me as a person. They also had the most room on the roster and had scholarships too.
“It was difficult to find a school with room on the roster,” Mikolaicyk continued. “The roster might have been full or they didn’t have enough scholarships.”
The Pride played just 14 games before their 2020 season was canceled. In 2019, Hofstra went 18-31-1 with a 10-14 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) record.
Mikolaicyk got some game action this year as he just finished playing for the Amsterdam Mohawks of the Independent Collegiate Baseball League, along with McGraw. The Mohawks wrapped up their season with a 6-4 loss to the Albany Athletics on Aug. 12.
According to former Green Wave coach Mike Jester, Mikolaicyk is now throwing as hard as 95 miles per hour from the mound, which could grab the attention of professional scouts. Fortunately for Mikolaicyk, he already has his sights set on a pro career.
“For baseball, playing professionally and getting drafted that year or the year after [is one of my goals],” Mikolaicyk said.
Mikolaicyk plans to head to Hofstra’s Long Island campus later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.