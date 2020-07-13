OHS grad Sitts wins TCGA Amateur

Oneonta High School graduate Evan Sitts took first place at the Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship on Sunday, July 12, winning the tournament in his first appearance at the event.
Sitts shot 72 at Binghamton Country Club on the last of the event’s three days before closing out the tournament by beating Hogan Bendert on the first playoff hole.
“With the coronavirus I’ve been working a lot at the golf course and working on my game a lot too,” Sitts said Monday. “Without too many events I’ve been able to really work on my game.”
Sitts led after the first day of the event on Friday, shooting 71 at Conklin Players Club. A 76 on day two, played at En-joie Golf Club in Endicott, put Sitts in a tie for second with Bendert, one stroke behind Sam Taylor.
“The opening round I started out rough, but I finished bogey-free and three under,” Sitts said. “At Binghamton, it was a battle. There were seven or eight lead changes between the three of us.”
Taylor fell out of contention with a final-round 77, and Bendert made birdie on the 18th hole to tie Sitts, who had to make a tough par putt to close the round.
The first playoff hole saw Bendert hit an errant tee shot, and a par was enough to give Sitts the title.
Sitts, who enrolled for his freshman year of college at York College in Pennsylvania, may get used to winning in Binghamton after transferring to play golf for the Bearcats.
“It’s a little closer to home, it’s a great school and I think I’ll fit in well there,” Sitts said. “I didn’t have too many problems at York, a few things, but I think Binghamton will be a better fit.”
Despite having a year of college experience, Sitts will enter the Binghamton program with four years of eligibility after the NCAA made an extra year available to spring athletes that missed out on seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the team was originally instructed to return to campus Aug. 21, but that several contingency plans have since been communicated, and that he expected to know more soon as school across the country decide how to tackle students returning to campus while the pandemic continues.
