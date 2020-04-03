On April 1, big fish are no tall tale

There was a time when I never would have missed the opening day of trout season. Well, when I lived in the Adirondacks and we had real winters, April 1 usually had two feet of snow and high water. So I missed a few. It made trout fishing rather difficult to say the least.
One spring day somewhere in the early 1970s, I decided to fish on opening day. The weather was warmer and much of the snow was gone. I dug some worms on a local fellow’s horse-manure pile and headed to a favorite spot on the Sacandaga River. Griffin Gorge was a rocky ravine with numerous deep pools among the massive rocks and cliffs.
As I got to the turn-off on Route 8, there was a car parked along the side of the road. Darn, someone beat me to the spot, but through the remaining snow I slowly made my way to the old iron bridge just as the other fisherman appeared. He had two brown trout better than 20 inches each and weighing about three pounds apiece. That definitely dampened my spirits, but I headed down the path to the large pool below the rapids and fished. I caught a couple smaller ones. It made me happy.
I remember one opening day back in the 80s when I fished down a section of the Otego Creek and caught a mixed limit of browns and brookies. They were holdover trout from the year before, all 10 to 12 inches long, and they sure made a nice meal for the family that night.
This past Wednesday, April 1, some nice fish were caught on some of our local streams. The rain had stopped and the creeks were in perfect shape. I saw on Facebook a beautiful trout taken by a woman on the Genegantslet Creek in Smithville that morning. Smithville is a small town just a few miles upstream of Greene in Chenango County. Imagine standing along the creek casting a Little Cleo lure and hooking into a trout that was 24 inches long and weighed more than five pounds. Fish like that are few and far between in these smaller waters.
Closer to home a friend of mine took his grandson over to the Charlotte Creek toward Davenport. He got a brown trout a little better than 21 inches long. I heard a couple of big browns were taken in Schenevus Creek as well.
It just shows that there are some great trout in numerous creeks in this area. All that’s lacking is the fishermen. I went to Cooperstown on opening day for a county board meeting, and I saw just one car parked along the road next to a bridge. In spots where I’ve caught numerous fish in the past, there wasn’t a soul to be seen. I find that odd with all the people out of work. Certainly you can keep that six-foot distance and get out in the fresh air.
I’ve fished on opening days when you have to keep breaking the ice from the guides of your pole in order to reel in a fish. When your fingers are too numb to turn the crank on your reel, maybe you shouldn’t be fishing, but I did. I broke the ice in the pools above my house and caught some fish.
It’s never too cold for fish to bite. We go ice fishing, don’t we? We eat every day and so do the fish. Sure, when you’re fly fishing, you have to fish when the hatch of insects is on, but put a fat nightcrawler by a fish and he’ll grab it most any time.
I guess times have changed. People don’t fish like they used to. I fished Catherine Creek in the Finger Lakes with a friend of mine one day. It was shoulder-to-shoulder fishermen. It was difficult to get a line in the water, but around here it appears you can have the entire stream to yourself. And, every once in a while, you get a surprise because a two- or three-pounder in these creeks is not an April Fools’ Day joke.
