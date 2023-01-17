The other night I stepped out on our back porch. Off in the hills I heard the howling of coyotes in the distance.
To many it’s an eerie sound, but to me it’s one of nature’s greatest crescendos. I stood there and listened to the yodeling, singing and crying in the moonlight. As they say, it was like music to my ears.
Since my early teens I have always loved the baying of the hounds. I had a beagle pup that loved to run after rabbits. We’d walk along the wooded bank below the barn, and she’d work her way through the thick underbrush. Suddenly there’d be a loud howl and the chase was on.
Over the years, my chasing of the hounds changed from hunting rabbits to running raccoons over the ridge tops at night. Occasionally the dogs would chase a bobcat. That would be a much longer run until the cat was finally treed.
But it didn’t end there. When we approached the tree, the cat invariably jumped out, and the chase was on once more if you didn’t grab hold of the hounds.
When I moved to the Adirondacks I bought a black lab pup. I tried to teach her to retrieve, but she knew more about it than I did. It was a natural instinct, and Skeeter was good at it. With plenty of grouse and major flights of woodcock in the early fall, she had loads of opportunities. After all, partridge are mighty tasty on the dinner table.
At that time I think I was the only guy in town who hunted ducks. When the ducks were flying south, I had a perfect setup. I had built a blind on the shore of the Kunjamunk Flow, and with a few decoys out in front, the action was fast.
Skeet would sit on a large rock at the side of the blind and jump out in the water to fetch that greenhead mallard when it folded up from the shot. She never missed a bird.
A friend of mine had a German shorthaired. She would retrieve, but her greatest ability was to lock on point, allowing us to get in close before the bird ever flushed. Like the lab’s natural ability to retrieve, the ability to point was born into the shorthaired.
And you know the best part? You could hunt the dogs all day, and they would curl up next to you on the couch at night. They were definitely part of the family.
Over the past few years I’ve been pheasant hunting with my son. Randy has two labs that know how the game. They work through the grass and brush, sniffing out that hen or colorful rooster. The bird will flush, and they proudly bring it back to us after we shoot.
We would get to places where the state releases pheasants. Guys would come up out of the brush complaining that the state didn’t release any birds.
The problem was, those guys didn’t have dogs. Pheasants will sit tight or run when you get close, but it takes the dog to find them and make them flush. We’d work the same fields and creek bottoms as the unsuccessful hunters and take our limit of birds because of the dogs.
But that may change. A group of state legislators have recently introduced a bill in Albany to stop the DEC from raising pheasants and releasing them for the fall hunting season. If that happens, there will be no more pheasant hunting except for private preserves where they raise their own birds and charge big prices.
Pheasants are not native to New York and don’t usually survive in the wilds. Any birds not taken by hunters are usually prey for hawks, foxes and other predators.
Actions like this not only hunt the hunter, but it also hurts man’s best friend. When we grab our shotguns and head for the truck, the dogs get excited. They know that the game is on and are definitely ready to do their part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.