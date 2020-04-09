Do you remember the beautiful day we had this past Tuesday? The sun was out, and the temperatures hovered in the 60s. It was an April day at its finest and a perfect day for fishing.
I had booked a drift boat trip down the Salmon River near Pulaski for steelhead trout with a friend of mine. Now for those unfamiliar with the species, a steelhead is a rainbow trout that leaves the river and spends most of the rest of its life in the lake. Food is far more abundant and the huge, deep water allows them to grow far bigger than if they just remained in the river.
Well, the steelheads have returned and hooking into one of those giants will get your blood stirring and make your heart pound.
Each year the DEC biologists collect millions of eggs from the steelies and raise the fingerlings in tanks and pens until they are big enough to release. They head to the deep water and remain for there for two to three years. Then these fish return to spawn, feed on salmon eggs and smaller fish. Unlike the salmon that die after spawning, the steelhead moves back to that lake and lives for several more years.
But, on Sunday night my buddy Brandon called. “They’ve shut us down,” he said. “We can’t go fishing.”
He explained that with the virus, social distancing and being non-essential, there was no way we could fish. Brandon went on to say that being a sole-proprietor he could still work, but he couldn’t take any clients fishing. Even though a drift boat is better than 15 feet long, giving us more than the 6 foot recommended distance apart, we can’t go fishing. He would be subject to a $1000 fine per day for fishing as a guide.
Okay, I can live with that, but the state released the young steelheads several weeks earlier than necessary because of the mandatory reduction of the state’s workforce. Salmon and steelhead usually return from the lake to the same water in which they are reared. The imprinting that causes this is done while the fish are penned by staying in water between 40 degrees and 47 degrees. It’s a natural process that takes the older fish back to the same waters in which they were born.
But, because of the limited staff, the young fish were released several weeks early. They have been washed down stream and have caused a feeding frenzy for the multitude of sea gulls and eagles that live along the river. Hundreds of the young trout are being consumed each day. Besides that, because of the early release, they never imprinted and may not return to the river over the next four to six years.
Recently the number and size of the fish you can catch has been changed. A fisherman can only keep one fish a day, and it must be at least 25 inches long. So you might ask, “Why go all the way up there and fish when you can only keep one fish?” Any steelhead hooked with light tackle is something you’ll never forget. Once hooked, they’ll strip out 250 feet of line from your reel in mere seconds. If the fish are hitting, you might hook into two or three that day before ever landing one. It’s not to put a big filet in the frying pan, it’s all about the fight. A 25-incher is just a bonus.
So, on Tuesday my wife and I went to a nearby private pond and caught a few bluegills. Well, I caught just bluegills. She caught and released a 2 pound bass, a 14 inch perch and a nice crappie as well as a dozen bluegills. Heck, the pan fish are better eating anyway. And, I didn’t have to wait half a day for a big steelie to hit my fly, we caught 22 fish in less than an hour. It sure was fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.