After capturing the Section IV Class B Championship last Friday, the Oneonta baseball team is preparing for its State Regional matchup against Westhill on Saturday at Onondaga Community College.
But it isn’t just the current members of the Yellowjackets who are preparing for postseason baseball. Several OHS alums will be in action this week at the college level as the NCAA Regional tournaments get underway.
Teddy McGraw (Class of 2020) and Wake Forest will face Connecticut on Friday in College Park, Md., to start their quest to make it to the College Baseball World Series. Wake Forest split its two ACC Tournament games but earned an at-large bid on the strength of an overall record of 40-17-1.
A sophomore, McGraw serves as part of the Demon Deacons’ weekend rotation. He currently boasts a 5-2 record with a 4.31 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64.2 innings. McGraw was the Daily Star’s 2018 Baseball Player of the Year.
John Mikolaicyk (‘18), meanwhile, will be part of the first Hofstra team to ever make it to the NCAA Regional round. The Pride won the Colonial Athletic Association on Sunday with a walk-off 7-6 win against Northeastern in the conference title game. Hofstra will face 10th-ranked North Carolina on Friday in the Chapel Hill Regional.
Mikolaicyk has appeared in nine games and sports a 1-1 record with a 6.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 innings.
Another former Oneonta player who will be making a trip to the NCAA tournament but won’t be playing is Tanner Beang (‘19) of Binghamton. After serving as the Bearcats’ closer in 2021, Beang hasn’t pitched at all this year due to injury.
The Bearcats won the Patriot League title to make their first NCAA appearance since 2016. But they’ll face a tough test as they open regional play against national number two seed and Pac-12 champion Stanford on Friday.
It isn’t just at the Division I level where Oneonta is making its mark. OHS grads Ryan Packard and Lane Potter helped lead Herkimer Community College all the way to the NJCAA Championship Game against Dallas-Eastfield on Wednesday (the result of the game was not known as of press time).
Packard (‘21) was the Generals’ top pitcher this season, posting a perfect 10-0 record with a sparkling 1.32 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 61.1 innings. Potter (‘08), meanwhile, is the team’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
