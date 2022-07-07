The Oneonta Green Wave were unable to hold on to an early lead on Thursday as they fell to Johnson City 6-5 in American Legion Baseball action at Oneonta High School.
After Johnson City took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, the Green Wave responded with five runs of their own. But Oneonta’s bats went cold the rest of the game as Johnson City scored one run in the fifth inning and then took the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning.
Owen Burnsworth had two hits including a double as well as two RBIs to lead Oneonta’s offense. Carter Neer had a double of his own while Nolan Stark drove in a run on an RBI single.
Johnson City’s Payton Broznay earned the win after coming into the game in the second inning and pitching the rest of the way. Cameron Horth, Adam Champlin, and Nolan Stark were the pitchers for Oneonta.
The Green Wave will be off until Monday when they begin play in the District 6 Tournament.
Johnson City 6, Oneonta 5
JC … 200 013 0 — 6 8 1
O … 500 000 0 — 5 5 2
JC: Joe Miller, Payton Broznay (2, W), and Cooper Iannon
O: Cameron Horth, Adam Champlin (3, L), Nolan Stark (6), and Lou Bonnici, Carter Neer (6)
2B: Carter Neer (O), Owen Burnsworth (O), Payton Broznay (JC)
Outlaws can’t slow down Muckdogs’ bats in 10-3 loss
The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Batavia Muckdogs 10-3 in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday at Damaschke Field.
After a scoreless first inning, the Muckdogs would score runs in each of the next five frames to build a 10-0 advantage. The Outlaws were finally able to get on the board with a three-run sixth inning but couldn’t close the gap any further.
Jeff Pierantoni erased the zero on the scoreboard for Oneonta with a two-run single that scored Devin Boone and Jelani Hamer. Pierantoni would then himself be driven in on an RBI single by Andrew Holub.
Matthew DuBois took the loss for Oneonta after working four innings, while Kyle Mahady pitched three innings of relief.
Kyle Corso had the big bat for Batavia, as he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Josh Leadem, meanwhile, had three hits and scored two runs. Batavia recorded six doubles in the victory.
The second game had not been concluded as of press time.
Oneonta (13-15-1) will visit the Elmira Pioneers on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.